Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $35.73 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,940,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,939 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,995,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,604,000 after purchasing an additional 431,863 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,350,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,683 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $4,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Shares of T stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

