Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 2,310.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $26,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $166.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $204.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.70.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.