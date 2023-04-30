Harvest Finance (FARM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $649,744.21

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $32.29 or 0.00110127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.00 million and approximately $649,744.21 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

