Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Hasbro updated its FY23 guidance to $4.45-$4.55 EPS.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $94.22.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.