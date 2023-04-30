HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Up 14.6% in April

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,693,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,837,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,211,000 after buying an additional 96,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,542,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,039,000 after buying an additional 764,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $129.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $71.76.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

