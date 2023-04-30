Head to Head Contrast: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) & GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM – Get Rating) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.
Volatility & Risk
GlobeImmune has a beta of -179.87, indicating that its share price is 18,087% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pfizer has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares GlobeImmune and Pfizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GlobeImmune
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Pfizer
|31.27%
|42.03%
|19.55%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GlobeImmune and Pfizer, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GlobeImmune
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Pfizer
|0
|8
|5
|0
|2.38
Pfizer has a consensus price target of $48.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.48%. Given Pfizer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pfizer is more favorable than GlobeImmune.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares GlobeImmune and Pfizer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GlobeImmune
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Pfizer
|$100.33 billion
|2.19
|$31.37 billion
|$5.48
|7.10
Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than GlobeImmune.
Summary
Pfizer beats GlobeImmune on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About GlobeImmune
GlobeImmune, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on its proprietary Tarmogen platform. The company was founded by Donald Bellgrau, Richard C. Duke, and Alex Franzusoff on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc. is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases. The company was founded by Charles Pfizer Sr. and Charles Erhart in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
