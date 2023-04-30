Head to Head Contrast: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) & GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM – Get Rating) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

GlobeImmune has a beta of -179.87, indicating that its share price is 18,087% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pfizer has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GlobeImmune and Pfizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobeImmune N/A N/A N/A Pfizer 31.27% 42.03% 19.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

67.6% of Pfizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of GlobeImmune shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pfizer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GlobeImmune and Pfizer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobeImmune 0 0 0 0 N/A Pfizer 0 8 5 0 2.38

Pfizer has a consensus price target of $48.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.48%. Given Pfizer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pfizer is more favorable than GlobeImmune.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlobeImmune and Pfizer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobeImmune N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pfizer $100.33 billion 2.19 $31.37 billion $5.48 7.10

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than GlobeImmune.

Summary

Pfizer beats GlobeImmune on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlobeImmune

GlobeImmune, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on its proprietary Tarmogen platform. The company was founded by Donald Bellgrau, Richard C. Duke, and Alex Franzusoff on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases. The company was founded by Charles Pfizer Sr. and Charles Erhart in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

