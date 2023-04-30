Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.70-$1.76 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.77.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 3,384,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,349. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.