Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

HT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 532,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,858. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $250.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.01. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,290.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 43,772 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.