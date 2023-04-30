HF Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,572 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $102.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

