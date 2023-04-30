HF Advisory Group LLC Invests $311,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Welltower by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $94.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

