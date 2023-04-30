HF Advisory Group LLC Invests $493,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after buying an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,819 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $133,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,373.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 363.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,438,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.