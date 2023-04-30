HF Advisory Group LLC Invests $770,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after buying an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

RTX stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average of $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

