HF Advisory Group LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 66,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 424,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $55.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

