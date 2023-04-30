HF Advisory Group LLC Makes New $662,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $206.78 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.