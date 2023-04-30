HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $58.72 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.92.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

