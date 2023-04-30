HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,611 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $468.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

