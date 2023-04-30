HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $20.68 million and approximately $122,533.94 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00026999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019194 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001121 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,321.02 or 0.99984127 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00769181 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $288,160.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

