Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.68-$5.88 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.02. 2,041,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,312. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $162.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.86 and its 200-day moving average is $137.98.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.