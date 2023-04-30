Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.81.

NYSE:HLT opened at $144.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $162.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.86 and its 200 day moving average is $137.86.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

