HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HLTRF remained flat at $4.36 during midday trading on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HLTRF shares. Raymond James downgraded HLS Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

