Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 15,000 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Trading Down 3.1 %

FFWM opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.88. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $276,774.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 620,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.