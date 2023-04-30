Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires Shares of 583 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $386.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.22. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.