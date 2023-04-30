Hollencrest Capital Management Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after buying an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,501,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 408.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,824,000 after buying an additional 158,079 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $379.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $386.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

