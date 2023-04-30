Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $191,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $220.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.54 and its 200-day moving average is $233.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.
Automatic Data Processing Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
