Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $489,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

