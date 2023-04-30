Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $218.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.92.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.59.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

