Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 137 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 751,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,873,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,201 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

PG opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.06. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $162.95.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,511 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

