Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases New Shares in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FG. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.
FG stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $35.00.
In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 402,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,982.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 12,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,305.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
