Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.5-37.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.81 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.55-$9.80 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $199.84 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.45. The stock has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,089,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,990,000 after buying an additional 684,138 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,467,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 114.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after buying an additional 203,232 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

