Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 133 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.7% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $150.97. 4,696,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,144,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $156.22.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

