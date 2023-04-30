Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 326 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

TJX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,448,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,125. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

