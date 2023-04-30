Horizen Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $9.80 or 0.00033524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $133.65 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00130560 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,633,719 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

