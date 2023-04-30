Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $111.16 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.