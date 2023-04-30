Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $111.16 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

