Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Hub Group updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Hub Group stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hub Group Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

