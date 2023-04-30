Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.25- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $28.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Humana Stock Up 1.0 %

Humana stock traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $530.49. 806,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,231. Humana has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $502.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $597.37.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

