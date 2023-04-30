Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.25- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $597.37.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HUM traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $530.49. The company had a trading volume of 806,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,231. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.38. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Humana by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Humana by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Humana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.