IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.25-$8.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.13 EPS.

IDEX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IEX traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,992. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.17.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

