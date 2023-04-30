IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.25-$8.55 EPS.

IDEX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.32. 695,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,992. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.17.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

