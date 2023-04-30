IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.25-$8.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.13 EPS.

NYSE:IEX traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.32. 695,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,992. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.08 and a 200 day moving average of $225.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.17.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in IDEX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

