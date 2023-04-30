iExec RLC Market Capitalization Tops $152.38 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $152.38 million and approximately $64.99 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00006438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation.

