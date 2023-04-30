IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.14 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.21% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FMB opened at $50.81 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

