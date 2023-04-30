IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 541.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.38. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

