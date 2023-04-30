IFP Advisors Inc Sells 129 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 2.33% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $90.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average of $89.75. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $92.12.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

