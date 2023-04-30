IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,092 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,918,000 after buying an additional 1,377,487 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,735,000 after buying an additional 897,524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 99.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 878,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

