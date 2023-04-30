IndiGG (INDI) Trading 38.6% Lower This Week

IndiGG (INDI) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $23,103.16 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

