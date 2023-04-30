Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,587,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211,723 shares during the period. Infosys makes up 1.7% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $64,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 478.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,666,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,557,920. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

