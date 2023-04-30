ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Up 38.9% in April

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the March 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 9.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 17.8% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 45,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 9.9% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 85.6% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 65,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 90,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Price Performance

NYSE:ING traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.38. 3,881,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a $0.4101 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 68.63%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Articles

