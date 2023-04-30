Insider Buying: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Purchases £1,087,071.70 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand purchased 13,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,002 ($99.94) per share, with a total value of £1,087,071.70 ($1,357,651.68).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Martin Brand purchased 10,495 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,058 ($100.64) per share, with a total value of £845,687.10 ($1,056,184.71).

On Friday, April 21st, Martin Brand sold 7,325 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,020 ($100.16), for a total value of £587,465 ($733,689.27).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Martin Brand sold 9,880 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,915 ($98.85), for a total value of £782,002 ($976,647.93).

On Monday, April 17th, Martin Brand purchased 14,313 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,885 ($98.48) per share, with a total value of £1,128,580.05 ($1,409,491.76).

On Thursday, April 13th, Martin Brand purchased 8,612 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,015 ($100.10) per share, with a total value of £690,251.80 ($862,060.45).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Martin Brand sold 13,357 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,803 ($97.45), for a total value of £1,042,246.71 ($1,301,669.43).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Martin Brand acquired 8,661 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,916 ($98.86) per share, for a total transaction of £685,604.76 ($856,256.73).

On Monday, April 3rd, Martin Brand acquired 14,301 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,789 ($97.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,113,904.89 ($1,391,163.84).

On Friday, March 31st, Martin Brand sold 9,541 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,924 ($98.96), for a total value of £756,028.84 ($944,209.87).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($97.91), for a total value of £829,158.40 ($1,035,541.90).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 3.2 %

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,346 ($104.23) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6,710 ($83.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,893.86 ($111.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,004.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,725.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,622.29.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 75.30 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. This represents a yield of 1.01%. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,697.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSEG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($124.89) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($131.14) to £102 ($127.39) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($119.27) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.64) to GBX 9,900 ($123.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($119.37).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

