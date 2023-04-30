Insider Selling: CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells $20,862.45 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) Director John S. Hendricks sold 18,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $20,862.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,988.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CURI stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 65.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

