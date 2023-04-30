Insider Selling: CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells $20,862.45 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) Director John S. Hendricks sold 18,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $20,862.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,988.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CuriosityStream Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of CURI stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.39.
CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 65.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.