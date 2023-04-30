Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $433,174.08 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 20,896 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $433,174.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,439.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, April 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,982,878.20.

On Tuesday, April 4th, John Bicket sold 83,894 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,653,550.74.

On Tuesday, March 28th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,616,280.50.

On Tuesday, March 21st, John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,652,378.28.

On Monday, March 13th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,754,431.85.

On Tuesday, February 28th, John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $905,678.70.

On Thursday, February 9th, John Bicket sold 10,943 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $165,786.45.

On Tuesday, February 7th, John Bicket sold 47,868 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $718,498.68.

Samsara Stock Down 5.2 %

Samsara stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.04. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $22.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Samsara by 25.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $2,478,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.